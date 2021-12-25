Horrific video: Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over gate

A horrific video of a leopard jumping over a gate and attacking a pet dog has gone viral across social media platforms.

The viral video was shared on the micro-blogging social media platform by the official of the Indian Forest Service Parveen Kaswan.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/Ha3X9eBwWl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 24, 2021

The video sees the canine sitting in front of the gate outside a home. Just as the dog is about to open it, the animal runs back and disappears from the camera.

We can then see the big leopard jumping over the gate before grabbing the dog by its collar, going outside the house and disappearing from sight.

The forest department’s official, in the comments section, wrote that such kinds of incidents have been witnessed in different regions especially those on the hills, adding that people put iron collars on the dogs’ necks for protecting them.

He mentioned that stray dogs pose a threat to leopards as well.

Previously, a terrifying video of a similar incident in the Maharashtra state of India made rounds on the internet.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

In the clip, we can see the spotted animal carefully approaching the sleeping dog outside a home before digging its teeth into the canine’s neck.

The leopard walked away with its prey in its mouth.

