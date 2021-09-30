VIDEO: Elderly woman fights off leopard attack

A 60-year-old woman managed to fight off a leopard attack in the Mumbai city of India.

The elderly woman, identified as Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh was sitting at the doorstep of her home in the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai city area. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries when the animal attacked her from behind.

The leopard jumped on her but she managed to successfully fend off the animal attack by using her. She is then seen being tended by her family members.

A CCTV camera footage, shared by a foreign news agency on Twitter, captured the entire incident and the video went viral on social media platforms.

“A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday,” the caption read. “The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries.”

She has received praise from social media users for her bravery.

It is not the only case of a leopard attack that has taken place recently.

In June, a four-year-old girl named Ada Yasir Mir was mauled to death by a wild leopard that attacked her brother’s birthday party in northern India.

A minor boy was saved by the locals when a leopard dragged him away from near his house in Goregaon.

