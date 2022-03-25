Horrific video: Boy’s close save from death

A horrific video of a nine-year-old boy’s narrow escape from being crushed under a speeding bus in the Kerala state of India is viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on the micro-blogging social media application, sees the boy riding a bicycle at speed.

He hits the motorcycle and slides to the other side of the road just before his cycle gets crushed under the wheels of a speeding bus.

KANNUR BOY’S MIRACULOUS ESCAPE… In a miraculous escape, a 9 year old boy ended up without any serious injuries after his cycle was hit by a state transport bus in #Kerala‘s #Kannur. WATCH!

#Accident #BicycleAccident #BusAccident #RoadSafety #KSRTC pic.twitter.com/QiqYoZxI12 — Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaperaje) March 24, 2022



The video made rounds on social media platforms. Netizens, in their comments, blamed the boy and his parents for not taking care of their children.

OMG miracles happens occasionally…. So drive safe✋🙏 — Shivkishan Sharma (@ShivkishanNokha) March 25, 2022

Agar kuch ho jata toh sab bike wale ko aur bus wale ko dho dete parents plz guide your children before giving any wheels — Jagdish Joshi (@Jagdish20852145) March 25, 2022

Jiss speed se wo aa rha tha agar bus or bike nh v hoti to v wo girta

Parents should take care of him — Kaushal Rajput🇮🇳 (@Kaushal38827602) March 25, 2022

He was wrong .came full speed without looking.if something had gone wrong they would have blamed the bus driver — Prasanna (@prasi020) March 25, 2022

Earlier, a horrific video of a motorcyclist saving himself seconds before getting hit by a truck has gone viral on social media platforms.



The horrific video, uploaded on Facebook by the Viral Hog channel, was filmed from the dashboard of a car.

It sees a motorcyclist riding his bike on a slippery road during rain. He slips and falls. He moves sideways to save himself from being run over by the vehicle.

