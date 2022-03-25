Saturday, March 26, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Horrific video: Boy’s close save from death

test

A horrific video of a nine-year-old boy’s narrow escape from being crushed under a speeding bus in the Kerala state of India is viral on social media.

(The video is sensitive and not suitable for minors)

The viral video, shared on the micro-blogging social media application, sees the boy riding a bicycle at speed.

He hits the motorcycle and slides to the other side of the road just before his cycle gets crushed under the wheels of a speeding bus.


The video made rounds on social media platforms. Netizens, in their comments, blamed the boy and his parents for not taking care of their children.

Earlier, a horrific video of a motorcyclist saving himself seconds before getting hit by a truck has gone viral on social media platforms.


The horrific video, uploaded on Facebook by the Viral Hog channel, was filmed from the dashboard of a car.

WATCH: Sanitation worker saves child from car accident

It sees a motorcyclist riding his bike on a slippery road during rain. He slips and falls. He moves sideways to save himself from being run over by the vehicle.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.