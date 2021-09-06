WATCH: Sanitation worker saves child from car accident

Social media users are lauding a sanitation worker whose quick presence of mind saved a boy from a car accident as the video went viral.

The viral clip shows a boy standing near in front of the gate and waiting to cross the road, where a garbage truck was passing by. He makes a dash towards the other side but does not see a car coming from the opposite side of the road.

If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/lVG44aSnco — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2021



Just when the worst was coming, the sanitation worker – who was behind the truck – takes hold of the child before pulling him to safety.

The clip was originally shared by Rex Chapman on the micro-blogging website. Its caption read: “If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling…”

It has crossed 1.4 million views with 7,600 retweets and 63,100 like. Here are some of the comments.

Holy !!!! What a save! I have seen more about good deeds performed by rubbish removal technicians lately than any elected official. Thanks for sharing the Goodness of the quiet heroes — zuzu’spetals (@SpetalsZuzu) September 5, 2021

Quick reflexes! He must be a parent. — Nevertheless She Persists (@ResisterSis1) September 5, 2021