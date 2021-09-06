HomeOffbeat
WATCH: Sanitation worker saves child from car accident

Social media users are lauding a sanitation worker whose quick presence of mind saved a boy from a car accident as the video went viral.

The viral clip shows a boy standing near in front of the gate and waiting to cross the road, where a garbage truck was passing by. He makes a dash towards the other side but does not see a car coming from the opposite side of the road.


Just when the worst was coming, the sanitation worker – who was behind the truck – takes hold of the child before pulling him to safety.

The clip was originally shared by Rex Chapman on the micro-blogging website. Its caption read: “If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling…”

It has crossed 1.4 million views with 7,600 retweets and 63,100 like. Here are some of the comments.

