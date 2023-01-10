Horrific video: Car crashes into traffic and bursts into flames

A horrific video of a speeding car crashing into moving traffic and bursting into flames is going viral on Twitter.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The CCTV footage showed traffic moving on one side with red lights on the other side. Suddenly, the car appeared out of nowhere, crossed the red light and crashed into the moving traffic before catching fire.

The are two possible reasons why the accident happened. Either it was reckless driving or technical failure.

The viral video of the horrific accident has thousands of views on the micro-blogging social media platform.

It is to be noted that people have died and suffered life-threatening injuries in such horrific incidents.

The viral video on the micro-blogging application Twitter showed the car going out of control after its driver pulled over to the side of the road for stopping it.

This video of a Tesla trying to park and instead taking off at high speed, killing two people seems to keep getting deleted, weird!

pic.twitter.com/SGEcZcx6Zq — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 13, 2022

The car, instead of coming to a stop, went on a scary and high-speed ride. It knocked over a cyclist and crashed into several vehicles before stopping. Two people, including a schoolgirl, were killed.

