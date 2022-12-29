Car crashes head-on into truck, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a car crashing head-on into a parked truck that landed on top of another stalled car in the United States is going viral on social media.

The incident happened on Newburgh Street in Los Angeles state’s Azus city. The horrific video showed the car, travelling at 50 mph, crashing into a parked truck.

The truck, due to the impact, fell on another parked vehicle.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Lt. Mike Gomez with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – speaking with the media – said the driver of the vehicle, which collided with the truck, was a Hispanic between 18 to 25 years old.

The cop said the man – driving the car – succumbed to injuries during treatment in the hospital.

Furthermore, Lt. Mike Gomez said they received reports of another incident close to the accident spot. The investigators believed that the shooting happened there.

The crash got captured on a home surveillance camera outside Steven Jimenez’s house. The man said his relatives informed him about the accident.

“I got a call from family members saying that it was urgent that I came home, that there was a car on fire, there was smoke and basically, as you can see in the video, there was somebody speeding … hit the parked car that was in front of my house,” the man said.

