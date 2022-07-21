‘Horse trading’: Asif Ali Zardari responds to political rivals

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allegations of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with members of the PPP’s parliamentary party under the leadership of Hassan Murtaza. The meeting reviewed the political situation ahead of Punjab CM poll.

During the meeting, the participants reiterated their support to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab CM election.

Speaking on the occasion, the former president expressed his support to PML-N, saying that the party accepts all the responsibilities as they are an ally of the coalition government.

While rejecting the allegations of ‘horse-trading’, Asif Ali Zardari said if Hassan Murtaza was the candidate for Punjab CM slot, he would have invested money.

The PPP co-Chairman further said that he has presented himself for reconciliation on the political situation of the country and Punjab.

The PPP co-Chairman noted that three months ago, he had announced to launch political campaign in Punjab. “I will start visiting every tehsil of Punjab,” he said, rejecting the allegations of offering money to lawmakers.

Earlier, Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan blamed PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for ‘horse trading’ ahead of the election of Punjab chief minister (CM).

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs [Members of Provincial Assembly].”

