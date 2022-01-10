‘Hospitalised’ Shahrukh Jatoi shifted back to jail after airing of media reports

KARACHI: A murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi has been shifted back to jail immediately after the airing of media report for his presence in a private hospital in Karachi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shahrukh Jatoi has reportedly been fled to the jail from a private hospital where he was staying for the last eight months after airing of ARY News report regarding his absence from the prison cell.

It emerged that the Sindh health department had received a letter from the provincial police chief and the home department regarding the hospitalisation of Jatoi.

ARY News correspondent visited the hospital and the room where Jatoi was staying for a long time.

It was learnt that Shahrukh Jatoi was staying in Room No 4 of the hospital’s first floor, whereas, two jail police officials had also been deputed for his security.

Hospital sources told ARY News that Jatoi was shifted back to jail after being discharged from the hospital today.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Shahrukh Jatoi, the main character of December 24, 2012, cold-blooded murder of Shahzeb Khan in Karachi’s Defence, was moved from Central Jail to a private hospital.

According to sources, Shahrukh Jatoi was shifted to a private hospital since long. “The hospital was established by the influential father of Shahrukh,” jail sources said.

“The hospital has been set up in a residential bungalow for Shahrukh Jatoi,” according to sources.

“The main accused of Shahzeb murder case, residing in the bungalow at the first floor, which is furnished with all facilities,” sources said.

“Shahrukh also receives friends while separate personnel have been arranged for his security,” sources added. Sindh health department has expressed its ignorance about shifting of Shahrukh Jatoi, to a private hospital.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a DSP, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

