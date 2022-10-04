Actors in ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ expected ‘every bit of backlash’

‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis admitted they were prepared for the backlash that made way to them after the release.

The film adaptation of the most-watched trial of the year is finally here and as expected (or not), the ‘Hot Take’ on the taped Depp vs Heard defamation trial has been targeted to collective revolt from the streamers.

As initially witnessed in the trailer, both Hapka and Davis has undoubtedly got into the skin of the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ and the ‘Aquaman’ stars respectively, and as per their statements, both the actors kind of knew they signed up for the backlash when took up and prepped for this controversial project.

Speaking to an international portal, the ‘Hannah Montana’ actor admitted, “We expected every bit of backlash.”

“This was such a moment in the cultural zeitgeist with so many layers, where each individual you ask will perceive this trial completely differently; there’s no objective truth to it, so I think that in that sense, I wasn’t too worried about it because I was just there to do my job, which was to bring authenticity to the testimonies and bring to life what was said by each person as a dramatization,” Hapka explained his stance.

On the other hand, Davis confessed that she was apprehensive to take up the opportunity to essay Heard.

“I was a little sceptical too when I first heard about it. It’s a topic you want to treat with such respect, and the problem I think with the trial is that people see themselves in both,” she told the publication.

About the ‘Hot Take’, Guy Nicolucci has penned the movie adaptation of the trial and Sara Lohman has helmed the direction for it.

The six-week-long defamation trial concluded in June this year with Virginia court jurors ruling the battle in favour of Johnny Depp. The US jury awarded the actor with $15 million in damages from former wife Amber Heard, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

Both the legal teams of the former couple have appealed the verdict.

