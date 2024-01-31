‘House of The Dragon’ actor Milly Alcock bags main role in DC’s ‘Supergirl’

The rising starlet Milly Alcock, aka Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen of ‘House of the Dragon’, has scored her Big Hollywood break to play Supergirl in an upcoming DC title.

Australian actor Milly Alcock, 23, who broke out playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff in 2022, is all set to join the DC universe, as she has been roped in, to essay Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl in the upcoming DC film ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’.

A foreign-based entertainment outlet first reported the casting of Alcock in the big superhero project, which was later confirmed by DC Studios chief James Gunn as well.

Sharing a screenshot of the news headline on his Instagram account, Gunn wrote, “This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU.”

“Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira,” he shared.

If reports from international media are anything to go by, Alcock will first make an appearance in the upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy’, currently in pre-production in Georgia, whereas, Ana Nogueira is working on the script of ‘Woman of Tomorrow’.

The studio is yet to finalize the director of the project.

