‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale leaked on social media

HBO has been hit with another leak as clips from the “House of the Dragon” season 2 finale were uploaded to social media.

Multiple clips from the eighth and final episode of the hit series made rounds on social media days before its premiere on August 4, Variety reported.

The videos were initially uploaded to a new TikTok account Tuesday night as reports said that the clips were obtained by a person filming a screen with another device.

While the account and clips have been taken down, social media users have already re-shared them on X, TikTok and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, HBO has not released an official statement in response to the leaks likely to hit the streaming views of the ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale.

While it was not immediately clear who was responsible for the leak, the last time HBO was hit with such an incident it attributed the leak to a distribution partner.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘House of the Dragon’ season one finale was also leaked online two days before its premiere in 2022.

At the time, HBO attributed the leak to a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa.

“It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” a company spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

In 2017, an episode from season seven of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was also uploaded to illegal torrent sites prior to its debut.

HBO revealed that the leak was due to a third-party vendor accidentally posting it.

Last month, HBO approved renewing the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel for season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere.

While the studio confirmed the renewal, it has not disclosed how many episodes it has ordered.

Based on writer George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, ‘House of Dragon’ is set 200 years before the events in ‘Game of Thrones.’

The show revolves around the devastating civil war in House Targaryen following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

The season 2 cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia.