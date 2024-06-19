Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms drops first look

The shooting for the next Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has begun in Ireland, HBO announced.

HBO dropped the first-look photo of the upcoming prequel, showing Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in the series, Variety reported.

The makers of the series are returning to the Game of Thrones’ filming location in Belfast in Northern Ireland while House of the Dragon has shot outside London for its first two seasons.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has also added new members to the cast including Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

Additionally, Sarah Adina Smith will direct three of the season’s six episodes.

The show’s official description reads: “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The series is from creators George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker.

Days earlier, HBO greenlit renewing House of the Dragon for season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere.

While HBO confirmed the renewal, it has not disclosed how many episodes it has ordered.

Based on writer George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of Dragon is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones.