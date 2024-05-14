WATCH: HBO drops trailer for House of the Dragon season 2

HBO on Tuesday released the trailer for eight-episode House of the Dragon season 2 which will run from June 19.

The upcoming season of the Game of Thrones prequel will revolve around the civil war between the House Targaryen following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

The series is based on “Fire & Blood” book written by George R.R. Martin.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are reprising their roles from season one.

Additionally, the returning cast also includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

The new addition to the cast includes Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome and Kieran Bew as Hugh among others.

In March this year, HBO released duel trailers for season 2 of the House of the Dragon series, setting up the stage for a fight between the Green and Black Council.

Season 1 of the Game of Thrones spinoff series concluded in October 2022 as the last scene showed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen deciding to wage a war against King Aegon to secure the Iron Throne.

The trailers, titled Black and Green, respectively, show the perspective of both sides as they lay claim to the Throne.