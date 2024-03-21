Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 gets two trailers

HBO released duel trailers for season 2 of the House of the Dragon series, setting up the stage for a fight between the Green and Black Council.

Season 1 of the Game of Thrones spinoff series concluded in October 2022 as the last scene showed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen deciding to wage a war against King Aegon to secure the Iron Throne.

The latest trailers, titled Black and Green, respectively, show the perspective of both sides as they lay claim to the Throne.

The fictional series fans were asked to pick a side in the civil war that would show the two sides fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans returned to their roles.

Additionally, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham also made a comeback to play their roles for the second season.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” books.

It is pertinent to mention that season 1 of House of the Dragon was nominated for eight Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series. The series won the award for its costumes.

In the latter parts of season 1, the Targaryen family divided into two factions over the dispute of the “rightful heir” to the Throne after the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

Viserys’ wife Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) led one faction while the other is being spearheaded by Viserys’ original heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).