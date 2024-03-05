Warner Bros shares exciting update for ‘House of the Dragon Season 2’

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the second season of the ‘Game of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ will be released on HBO Max in June of this year.

A report by the US showbiz news outlet stated the development was confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette in an interview.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘.

The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen. The second season will continue from where its predecessor left off.

The teaser of ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘ showed protagonist Rhaenys Targaryen was heard talking about the House Targaryen civil war. She said a war among kin is the most hated, and those involving dragons are the bloodiest.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin and no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” she said.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans, as well as Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Matthew Needham are the new actors that will join the show.