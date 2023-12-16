‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin shares update on ‘House of the Dragon Season 2’

George R.R. Martin, the author of epic novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ aka ‘Game of Thrones‘, excited fans by giving updates about its prequel ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novel ‘Fire and Blood‘. The graphic novel is the prequel to ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘ books.

‘Fire and Blood‘ tells the violent history and the eventual civil war between members of the House Targaryen. The events that unfolded in it happened 200 years before ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘.

George R.R. Martin, in his blog, stated the initial two episodes of the second season will be very dark and violent and there will be chaos all over.

“The highlight of the trip … had to be the sneak preview that [showrunner] Ryan [Condal] gave me of the first two episodes of ‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘ (Rough cuts, of course),” he stated. “Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet.) Dark, mind you. Very dark.

“They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart-rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all.)”

He said it would be unjust if the show is not renewed beyond two seasons. He added that “it would take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the ‘Dance of the Dragons (Targaryen Civil War)’, from start to finish.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Targaryen Civil War would start in the second season. The trailer promised a violent battle for succession, family betrayal and lots of dragon battles.

The cast features Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

