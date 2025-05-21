‘House of the Dragon’ star recalls brutal criticism on second day of shoot

Hollywood actor Milly Alcock, best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon,’ has revealed the rough time she faced early in the shoot.

Alcock featured alongside Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1, however, she only made a brief appearance in season 2.

While the Hollywood actor received acclaim for portraying young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the show, she faced brutal criticism on the second day of her arrival on set.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Milly Alcock revealed that someone “very high up” told her she needed an acting coach during her second day of filming ‘House of the Dragon.’

“On my second day on ‘House of the Dragon,’ one of the, I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Milly Alcock recalled.

The Hollywood actor maintained that the comment increased her anxiety as she was gearing up to play Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the most iconic characters in the ‘Thrones’ universe.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job. You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake,’” she said.

It is worth noting here that ‘House of the Dragon’ is set about 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones.’

Earlier in March, it was reported that the makers have begun filming ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3.