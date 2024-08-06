Major update about ‘House of the Dragon’ finale is here!

Set 200 years before the events shown in the fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’, the prequel series ‘House of The Dragon’ will have two more seasons, before it ends after Season 4.

As reported by foreign publications, HBO’s hit series ‘House of The Dragon’ season 3 will go on the floors next year, whereas, it has been greenlit for the final season 4 as well, confirmed the makers on Monday.

In yesterday’s press conference, discussing the season finale of season 2, which aired over the weekend, co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that the eight-episodic next season of George R. R. Martin’s prequel fantasy series is currently in the scripting phase, and after the necessary pre-production later this year, it can be expected to begin shooting ‘earlyish 2025’.

“I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on,” Condal hinted.

The highly-anticipated update has drawn mixed reactions from avid fans of ‘GoT’ and ‘HoTD’. While some showed eagerness and excitement for the epic climax, others were not really prepared to bid farewell to the Targaryens sooner than later.

Meanwhile, Martin had earlier confirmed, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”