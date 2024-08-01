Netflix renews ‘Squid Game’ for season 3; confirms season 2 release date

Streaming giant Netflix has greenlit Korean smash-hit ‘Squid Game’ for a third season, while season 2 of the show gets a December release date.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the statement, released in the early hours of Thursday, soon after the new Olympic-themed teaser, the OTT platform confirmed that the globally hit Korean series, ‘Squid Game’ will end with the third season, in 2025, whereas, the long-awaited season 2, will premiere on the portal on December 26 this year.

“It’s been almost three years since season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to announce the date for season 2 and share the news of season 3, the final season,” stated the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” Hwang teased further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” he concluded. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come.”

Also Read: THIS Bollywood actor quit ‘Squid Game’ for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Notably, Netflix announced a second round for ‘Squid Game’ in June 2022. The Korean dystopian drama will return with characters Gi-hun and The Front Man in the following season.