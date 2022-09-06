House of The Dragon: Netizens point out major CGI goof-ups

Fans questioned the mega budget of HBOs ‘House of the Dragon’ after spotting major CGI mistakes in the recently released episode 3.

The third instalment ‘Second of His Name’ from the 10-episodic first season of the fantasy series landed yesterday, and hawk-eyed fans have not been sparing the makers for repeating major goof-ups, particularly those of CGI (computer-generated imagery) from the sequel series, ‘Game of Thrones’.

While the show has broken all viewership records and is a legions-favourite like the predecessor, there is more in common between the two of G.R.R. Martin’s series, which is a lack of attention to detail. However, the fans are quite serious about their favourite show as they do not skip these details.

Several users of the micro-blogging site took to their walls with the screenshot of the green-screen blunder made by the creatives.

Here is what happened:

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

The moment in focus is from the recently-released episode 3 of ‘House of the Dragon’ when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was spotted with a green CGI glove on his fingers.

Have a look at netizens’ reactions to the mistakes.

i thought he was using some green protection to cover the rotten fingers, feels kind of stupid now lol https://t.co/k3izkDG67Z — จจ 👾 | outie ver. (@xxxxotp) September 5, 2022

Not to nitpick but the CGI on Laenor riding that dragon is giving early 2000s boy wizard on a broom 😬#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/arMHqFSySc — Sailor Mars Fangirl 🔥❤️ (@deliaistyping) September 5, 2022

#hotd budget gotta be lower than game of thrones. The CGI is horrific! Gore isn’t hitting like it should — hannibal (@trying2tryhard) September 5, 2022

The CGI from this House of the Dragon episode was sooo bad, where’d all this $200 mil go? #HOTD — fantasy burner (@burner_fantasy) September 5, 2022

The CGI in #HOTD is so godawful. Why do they insist on using so much of it? — ISH95 (@imstillhungry95) September 5, 2022

House of The Dragon

The show, set 200 years before the events in the novel series ‘A Song Of Ice and Fire’ by George R.R. Martin started streaming on Sunday, August 21 on HBO Max.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

George R.R. Martin has co-written the show with Ryan Condal, while the direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Actor Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the web series. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans.

