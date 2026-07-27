House of the Dragons S3: Who stayed alive after brutal fight?

House of the Dragon delivered a shocking twist as the latest episode leaves a fan favourite’s fate uncertain.

On Sunday, July, in the recent episode on HBO, another major casualty took place as Criston Cole was killed in a brutal battle. He fought bravely despite knowing death was likely. He was hit by multiple arrows and thus succumbed to injuries, a keepsake from Alicent Hightower, marking the end of one of the show’s most divisive characters.

The episode also seemed to include the death of another major character who has been around since season 1. The episode leaves Steve Toussaint’s character Lord Corlys Velaryon, otherwise known as the Sea Snake since the premiere episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, in grave danger.

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He got ambushed and choked by enemy Ormund Hightower’s soldiers. While it was not fully confirmed that Corlys died, he was attacked and collapsed to the ground before the episode cut to black, leaving his fate up in the air. These events continue a deadly season that has already seen the deaths of Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon in the premiere and Otto Hightower in Episode 2.

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) returned in the second episode, but was killed at the end of the episode. With only two episodes remaining, the conflict is escalating rapidly, and more major losses are expected. New episodes of House of the Dragon drop Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.