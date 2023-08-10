Housemaid commits ‘suicide’ in Punjab

LAHORE: A 22-year-old housemaid allegedly committed suicide in Lahore, Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

As per details, 22-year-old Aqsa, who was working at the Lahore’s Service Hospital doctor home in Kahna, allegedly committed suicide.

Police said the deceased was working at the house of Doctor Ali Raza in Kahna’s private housing society. The body of the housemaid was moved to the hospital for legal proceedings, while forensic teams reached the crime scene to collect evidence.

The reason behind the alleged suicide could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

The cases of torture of housemaids had been reported from across the country. In one recent incident,

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The wife of the judge is currently in jail over judicial remand after registration of case.