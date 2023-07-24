Maid allegedly tortured by civil judge’s wife in Islamabad

LAHORE: A 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha has allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

READ: Lahore: Maid tortured to death for eating food stored in refrigerator



Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.

Judge Asim Hafeez said in a statement that no one has tortured the girl and he is also against torturing people. He said that he offered the girl to take her to her parents’ house but she hit her head on the wall.

READ: Underage maid tortured with hot knife by house owner in Gujranwala



He further claimed that the scar on her face was caused by eating sand from a pot at his house. Hafeez said that he came to know about the girl residing in Lahore and he will also visit there.

The judge confirmed that gold jewellery went missing from his house but the girl was not tortured. He further claimed that the girl was not tortured by his wife but her own mother.

DPO Sargodha Faisal Kamran said that torture marks were found on the girl’s body when she was given medical assistance by the doctors at the DHQ Hospital. He added that the injured maid was shifted to Lahore for further treatment.

According to the hospital administration, the victim girl’s condition is critical.

The girl was beaten up by batons which broke the bones of her hands and legs, moreover, nails were also pulled out by the accused.

The maid’s mother said that the employers kept it secret after torturing her and later the judge’s wife fed Rizwana acid to stop her from telling the truth before leaving her at her house.

Additionally, the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau ordered to take action against the accused.

Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that the girl was working as a domestic servant in Islamabad.

She confirmed that the girl was left to her parents’ home in seriously wounded condition who later shifted her to Lahore from Sargodha.

Sarah Ahmad said it is a child trafficking case for which the UN urged Pakistan to focus on the elimination of the heinous crime. She added that they ordered the concerned police department to take action against the culprits.