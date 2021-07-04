Underage maid tortured with hot knife by house owner in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: An underage maid has been allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the house owner along with his wife in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the underage maid was brutally assaulted by her owners with hot knife and kicks after she reportedly ate dry milk in the house.

The victim, whose identity has been kept secret in her video statement said she was subjected to vicious torture by her owners, where she was working.

I was compelled to eat chilies as punishment, she added. Meanwhile, the mother of the girl said they were not allowed to meet his daughter for a while and she was left by the house owners to go home after her wounds healed.

A plea has been filed at the PS Arob to register a case against the house owner and his wife, while the police have said they will take further action after listening to both parties.

In one such incident, in the month of June, it emerged that an underage domestic worker had been subjected to brutal torture by the house owner as her body parts were burnt off by the woman using hot iron, knife and bread tong in Faisalabad.