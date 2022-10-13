Housemaid gang-raped by four men in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, a housemaid was allegedly gang-raped in Punjab’s Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the incident took place in Police Station Bhong in Sadiqabad area, where a housemaid, who was going back to her home was kidnapped by four men and gang-raped.

The DSP Bhong said police have launched an investigation into the case, while the alleged rape-victim has been referred to the hospital for medical.

Incidents of sexual assaults on women have been on a rise in the recent past.

Last month, a beggar girl was kidnapped and ‘gang-raped’ by unknown men in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

According to the FIR, the girl, who was begging in Lahore’s Sundar area was kidnapped and later raped in Haveli Lakha.

The abductors also kidnapped a six-year-old boy, while the rape-victim girl managed to flee from their custody and reached police station, the FIR read.

