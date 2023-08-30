Housemaid torture case: Accused couple arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police arrested the couple accused of torturing the minor housemaid aged 8 years in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani told the media that the couple has been arrested who subjected the eight-year-old housemaid to torture. The arrested persons include Ali Sher and his wife Bakhtawar.

A case was lodged against the inhumane incident at the Rawat police station over the complaint of the victim’s father.

CPO said that the accused will be produced before the court after an investigation. Hamdani said that torture on children will not be tolerated at any cost.

Related: Court rejects bail petition of judge’s wife in housemaid torture case

Earlier in the day, it emerged that a minor housemaid was subjected to ‘torture’ in Rawalpindi.

Kinza, 8-year-old, was ‘beaten’ by her lady owner and her husband in Rawalpindi’s area of Rawat. According to the father of the minor housemaid, Kinza was tortured by Bakhtawar, the house lady and her husband.

The marks of wounds are visible on the head of the housemaid.

The cops assured the family of the provision of justice in the matter.

The cases of torture of minor housemaids are increasing in Punjab despite the presence of a law that bars from hiring of minor maids.