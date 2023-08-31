Housemaid torture case: Rawalpindi couple secures bail

RAWALPINDI: The accused couple in Rawalpindi has secured bail in the minor housemaid Kinza torture case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A local court in Rawalpindi granted bail to the accused couple on the basis of a compromise with the victim’s family. The case was heard by the magistrate Mehrun Nisa.

Yesterday, police arrested the couple accused of torturing a minor housemaid aged 8 years in Rawalpindi.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani told the media that the couple has been arrested for subjecting the eight-year-old housemaid to torture. The arrested persons include Ali Sher and his wife Bakhtawar.

A case was lodged against the inhumane incident at the Rawat police station over the complaint of the victim’s father.

CPO said that the accused will be produced before the court after an investigation. Hamdani said that torture on children will not be tolerated at any cost.

Kinza, 8-year-old, was ‘beaten’ by her lady owner and her husband in Rawalpindi’s area of Rawat. According to the father of the minor housemaid, Kinza was tortured by Bakhtawar, the house lady and her husband.

The marks of wounds are visible on the head of the housemaid.

The cases of torture of minor housemaids are increasing in Punjab despite the presence of a law that bars from hiring of minor maids.