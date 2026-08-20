The bodies of two Pakistani nationals who were killed in a Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea have been transported to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a tragic incident involving the Pakistani crew of the vessel targeted in the Houthi attack had earlier been reported. The bodies of the crew members who lost their lives, along with those injured in the attack, have arrived in Pakistan from Jeddah.

The bodies of the two deceased Pakistanis were transported to Karachi Airport on Saudi Airlines flight SV700. According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Umair Afzal, a resident of Landhi, and Muhammad Akram, who was from the Manzil Pump area.

Three crew members injured in the attack — Abid Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, and Muhammad Waheed — were transported to Karachi on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-762.

Read more: Pakistan confirms death of three nationals in Houthi attack on vessel in Red Sea

Airport sources said that officials from the Saudi Embassy and senior representatives of the Government of Pakistan received the bodies and injured crew members at Karachi Airport.

According to sources, some other crew members injured in the attack were also transported to Islamabad Airport for medical treatment and other necessary arrangements.

Earlier, Pakistan condemned the Houthi attack on a non-military commercial vessel in Red Sea that claimed lives of Pakistani nationals.

In his message, Dar said that targeting a commercial ship puts innocent human lives at risk and constitutes a violation of international law.

Dar also confirmed that another Pakistani national was injured in the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.