How ‘Barbie’ movie caused international shortage of pink?

Director Greta Gerwig of the upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘Barbie’ says that the production design of her movie prompted an international shortage of the iconic pink colour.

In a new interview with a foreign outlet, Gerwig spoke about bringing the quirk and ‘kid-ness’ to her hotly-anticipated film, which caused the world of colour to achieve the typical Barbiecore aesthetics of the Mattel doll.

She said that they wanted everything in the set design to be very bright and very pink, to fulfil the perception of Barbie that the world has for so many generations.

Gerwig, who teamed up with production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer for the monotone sets, said, “I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses… Why walk downstairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?… We were literally creating the alternate universe of Barbie Land.”

“Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount. I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the recently released trailer of the upcoming film gave viewers a peek into the dream world of the iconic doll called Barbie Land. It ignited the interest in pink aesthetics including houses, furniture, accessories, and outfits all covered in bright pink.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as main Barbie and Ken, the upcoming movie adaptation features an extensive cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Will Ferrell.

The rom-com is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay along with her filmmaker-partner, Noah Baumbach.

A Mattel Films and Heyday Films co-production with LuckyChap Entertainment, ‘Barbie’ is slated to open in theatres on July 21.