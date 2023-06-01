Too old to play Ken? Ryan Gosling breaks silence on ‘Barbie’ role

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling slammed the critics questioning his casting as Barbie’s beau Ken in Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation.

In a new interview ahead of the film’s release, Gosling, 42, opened up on the age-related criticism he faced and the hashtag #notmyken which was trending on social media after his debut in the coveted role.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with… It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken,” said the ‘La La Land’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

“Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time’. No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f*cked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed,” he slammed.

“This is why his story must be told.”

“I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative,” Gosling quipped.

Barbie energy: Margot Robbie reveals Gal Gadot was considered for role

‘Barbie’

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as main Barbie and Ken, the upcoming adaptation features an extensive cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Will Ferrell.

The rom-com is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay along with her filmmaker-partner, Noah Baumbach.

A Mattel Films and Heyday Films co-production with LuckyChap Entertainment, ‘Barbie’ is slated to open in theatres on July 21.