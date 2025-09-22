How Mahira Khan rose to fame?

The producer Wajahat Rauf, belonging to the Pakistani film industry, has revealed that he introduced the widely known actress Mahira Khan as a VJ in the industry.

Recently, the producer Wajahat joined a private news channel podcast as a guest, where he expressed his thoughts on different topics.

Answering a question during the interview, he revealed that he went to an event where he saw Mahira dancing along with enjoyment; at that moment, he decided to take the superstar on his channel.

The director added that at that time he had joined a private TV program where Mahira Khan was introduced as a VJ.

He also admitted that Mahira worked with him for almost three to four years; she used to report him during the work time period.

Moreover, the TV host further added that we are not frequently talking to each other these days, but even today we have a close and good relationship.

However, most people often think that my role is there in the name of widely known Hania Amir, but it is not. Hania has been with us for the last three to four years.

It is worth noticing that Hania made his place in the industry before working with us.

