How much bigger iPhone 13 batteries are?

Apple revealed its new models called iPhone 13 on September 14.

The battery size of the latest models has gotten significantly bigger since last year, according to a document posted to hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec’s website.

Battery sizes have been described in watt-hours instead of traditional milliamp hours.

Following are the battery sizes of Apple’s new phones and the previous models:

The 13 Pro Max has 16.75Wh battery, which represents a healthy fraction of some laptop batteries.

Apple said the new batteries would last 1.5 hours “longer in your day” for the iPhone 13 Mini and 13 Pro and 2.5 hours for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max.

By Apple’s measure, if the iPhone 12 battery drains at 9:30pm, the iPhone 13 battery will last till midnight.

In other words, the new iPhone will get 4 more hours of streamed video playback than its predecessor, and the 13 Pro Max will get 13 more hours.

Though, the company has made the battery a selling point for the latest models, it would be clear only after the real-life usage how long the batteries last.