Are Sidra Niazi and Khaqan Shahnawaz actually siblings?

On-screen siblings from the trending drama serial ‘Sukoon’, actors Sidra Niazi and Khaqan Shahnawaz revealed if they are related to each other in real life.

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sidra Niazi, aka Raza and Shanzay of ‘Sukoon’, solved the audiences’ confusion, arising from their strikingly similar looks. The young actors credited ace director Siraj-ul-Haque for the amazing casting, clarifying that they are in no way related to each other.

In an outing of ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, they addressed viewers’ queries saying that the director cast all four, Sidra, Khaqan, and veterans Atiqa Odho and Usman Peerzada, as a family because they all look alike.

When further asked if there is a possibility of some distant relation, they cleared the air saying Sidra belongs to a Pathan family, whereas, Khaqan is a Punjabi.

The ensemble cast of the play, headlined by A-list actors Ahsan Khan and Sana Javed, also features Qudsia Ali, Laila Wasti, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

