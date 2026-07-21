How to apply for interest-free electric bike scheme 2026

Students in Punjab have received a major opportunity as the provincial government has introduced the Electric Bike Scheme 2026, allowing male students to obtain personal electric motorcycles through affordable, interest-free installment plans.

Under the scheme, eligible students will be able to acquire electric bikes with a payment structure designed to remain affordable, including an initial down payment of Rs15,000 and monthly installments of approximately Rs2,000.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz announced the initiative during a ceremony in Arifwala, where 10 government schools were granted the status of Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence.

During her address, the chief minister also announced several education reforms, including the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence in every tehsil, modernization of government schools, and the launch of artificial intelligence laboratories across Punjab.

Eligibility criteria

Students applying for the electric bike scheme must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be at least 18 years old (with some categories allowing applicants up to 35 years of age).

The applicant must be a registered student of a degree college or university.

The educational institution must be recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The applicant must hold a valid Punjab domicile.

The student must have a valid motorcycle driving license or learner’s permit.

The applicant must not already own any registered motor vehicle.

Note: Only one person from each family will be eligible to receive an electric bike, even if multiple siblings meet the eligibility criteria.

Read more: How to get electric bike for just Rs2,100

How to apply

Applications will only be accepted through the official Punjab government online portal.

Students can apply by:

Visiting the official portal and staying updated with announcements. Registering or logging in using their CNIC and personal/contact details. Completing the online application form. Uploading the required documents. Submitting the application. Waiting for verification and computerized balloting results. Tracking application status through the online portal.

Official application portal:

Punjab Electric Bike Scheme Portal

Required documents

Applicants will generally need:

Student’s CNIC or B-Form

Bonafide student certificate (if required)

Punjab domicile certificate

Motorcycle driving license or learner’s permit

Passport-size photographs

Additional family details or affidavit (if requested)

Authorities have advised students not to rely on unofficial websites or agents and to follow only official updates and computerized balloting results through the government portal.