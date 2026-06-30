How to get electric bike for just Rs2,100

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a new electric bike (e-bike) scheme under which students will be able to purchase e-bikes through interest-free monthly installments of Rs2,100.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Transport Department chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Under the scheme, the provincial government plans to provide 100,000 electric bikes to students across Punjab within a year. The government will offer a subsidy of Rs70,000 on each e-bike, significantly reducing the purchase cost.

Students will be required to make a down payment of Rs14,000, followed by interest-free monthly installments of Rs2,100.

In a major relief for female students, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced that the Punjab government will pay the down payment and registration fee for eligible female applicants. They will only have to pay the monthly installment of Rs2,100.

The scheme has also been extended to Punjab government employees, who will be eligible to purchase electric bikes on easy installment plans.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older.

Be enrolled as a regular student in a degree college or university in Punjab recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Hold a valid motorcycle learner’s permit or driving licence.

If the number of applications exceeds the allocated quota, successful applicants will be selected through electronic balloting (e-balloting).

The government said the initiative aims to provide affordable, environmentally friendly transportation to students while easing their commuting expenses.

Major electric bike scheme set to launch— Here’s what’s coming

Earlier, the Punjab government decided to launch a major scheme aimed at reducing environmental pollution and making electric bikes more accessible to the public.

The initiative is designed to promote eco-friendly transport amid rising petrol prices and growing public demand for affordable commuting options. Officials say electric vehicles not only reduce dependence on expensive petrol but also help lower environmental pollution.

Under the initial phase of the project, the Punjab government will introduce around 10,000 electric bikes for rental use in Lahore. In addition, 300 docking and charging stations will be established across the city.