How to apply for solar panels on subsidized rates

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched a solar panel scheme for farmers, offering solar units at highly subsidized rates.

Sindh’s Minister for Agriculture, Anti-Corruption, and Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, announced that small and medium-scale farmers owning between 5 to 25 acres of agricultural land are eligible to apply.

Scheme Highlights:

A total of 295 solar units will be installed across 4,000 acres of farmland. Farmers will contribute 20% of the cost, while the Sindh government will cover the remaining 80%.

Applications must be submitted by September 20 at the Director General Agriculture Office, Hyderabad, Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar said.

This initiative aims to promote sustainable energy solutions in agriculture and reduce farmers’ reliance on traditional energy sources.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government had also announced a proposal to give out free solar panels to homes using up to 100 units of electricity each month.

Applications from qualified customers are still being accepted by the Sindh Energy Department. Applications for this program can be submitted by those who meet the requirements based on their electricity usage.

The distribution of solar panels to 200,000 families was announced by the Sindh government. 77,000 houses have already received solar panels, and 123,000 more will receive panels in the upcoming phase, according to data from the provincial assembly.

If more than 123,000 applications are received, the winners will be chosen through a lottery mechanism.