How to change WhatsApp font colour in chats, status

It is still not natively possible to write WhatsApp messages in different font colours despite the introduction of new features besides having the option to write text in bold and italic or to send GIFs and stickers.

However, there is a way to change the WhatsApp font colour through third-party apps.

Third-Party apps

There are a number of third-party apps to write WhatsApp messages in different formats. The apps include ‘Color Texting Messenger’, ‘Cool Fonts For WhatsApp And Text’ and ‘WhatsBlue Text’.

These apps are usually free, although there will be advertisements.

There is a ‘Fancy Text’ option available in the ‘WhatsBlue Text’ app that allows the users to type a message and it will be shown in different formations including in blue text.

We can just click on the wanted style or colour and the app presents different options for using this text, with one of them simply titled ‘WhatsApp’. By clicking here, you can then send this message to a contact in the messaging app.

Changing the colour of WhatsApp status

The process is almost identical when it comes to changing the colour of the text of the WhatsApp status. On a third-party app like ‘WhatsBlue Text’, you would follow the same steps as above.

You have to click ‘My Status’ instead of selecting a contact to send the message when you click the ‘WhatsApp’ option.

The background colour of WhatsApp status can be changed, which is an option that exists natively in the app, and then, once you’re happy with how it looks, you would just hit the ‘Send’ button.

Another way to change text colour

There is another way to change the font colour. In this trick, you pick WhatsApp flag emojis for countries beginning with the letters you want, before hitting backspace to leave just the letter in blue. The below video shows you how to do this.

This method, though, takes far longer and that’s why most people looking to change the text colour on WhatsApp will opt for a third-party app, according to Marca.com.

