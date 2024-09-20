How to clear WhatsApp storage space: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a feature that will tell the user which chat is consuming more memory.

Many users get worried or worried about WhatsApp memory being full, but now WhatsApp has made this problem easy for them.

A large number of users are unaware of the hidden WhatsApp hacks that must be known. An easy way is to know who you have interacted with the most.

The following lines describe the method of the new feature through which you can easily know who you have sent the most messages to on WhatsApp and which chats are using up the most of your phone’s memory.

For this follow the following simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.

2. Click on the three dots (Menu) in the upper right corner.

3. Go to “Settings”.

4. Select “Storage and Data”.

5. Then click on “Manage Storage”.

Recently, Meta also announced its plans to roll out a feature to support third-party video and voice calls in 2027.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has maintained that the privacy and security of WhatsApp users remain its top priority despite the move.

According to details, the messaging platform will notify its users to change the app’s settings once the feature rolls out.

In a separate development, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature allowing users to open status updates directly from the list of people who have viewed their status.

With the latest update, the Meta-owned app is expanding this functionality to the sheet that displays who has seen your status. Now, users will notice a green ring around a contact’s profile picture in the viewer list if that contact has also posted a status update.