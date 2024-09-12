WhatsApp: Here is how to mark all messages as read

The number of unread messages on WhatsApp frequently overwhelms users. Many users always find their notification bar filled with unread messages, whether it is from never-ending group conversations, job updates, or a rush of family texts.

As answering each and every one of them is not always feasible, it might get a little frustrating to have that little notification badge staring at the user all the time.

We have found a handy WhatsApp trick to instantly mark all messages as read, sharing with our readers.

You can mark them all as read at once, saving you the trouble of opening each chat window separately and clearing the notifications one by one. It’s a huge time- and stress-reliever. Here is how

How to mark each WhatsApp conversation as read

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the conversation window’s primary interface. You can view all of your recent discussions here.

To view the filter buttons, swipe down. The choices that will appear are “All,” “Unread,” “Favorites,” and “Groups.”

Touch and hold the “Unread” button in step three. This will make a hidden option visible.

Choose the option “Mark as read.” All of your unread message notifications will vanish as soon as you hit it.

How to mark specific conversations on WhatsApp as read