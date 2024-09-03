What new feature is WhatsApp introducing for users?

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is introducing more excited feature for its users in upcoming update.

WhatsApp’s latest update, available for iOS users on version 24.17.78, introduces a new GIPHY sticker search feature, allowing users to quickly find and share the perfect sticker to convey their emotions.

This exciting feature enables users to search for stickers even if they are not part of their collection, making it easier to express themselves in chats.

In addition to the sticker search feature, the update also includes the ability to rearrange stickers in the sticker tray with a new “move sticker to the top” option.

The update also enhances the media viewer experience, allowing users to reply to or react to photos, videos, or GIFs directly from the media viewer screen.

New shortcuts at the bottom of the screen enable users to type messages or select an emoji reaction without disrupting their viewing experience.

Meta announced that these new features will be gradually rolled out to users over the coming weeks.

Earlier, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, announced to introduce a new feature that will allow users to chat without revealing their phone numbers.

The feature, aimed at enhancing user privacy and improving the messaging experience, will add a significant layer of privacy to the platform as WhatsApp users will be able to chat without the need to reveal their phone numbers.