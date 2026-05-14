Concerns circulating on social media about watermelons being injected with chemicals to make them artificially red and sweeter have caused hesitation among consumers, but nutrition expert Ayesha Nasir says such claims are largely exaggerated.

Speaking to ARY News, the nutrition expert explained that watermelon is an important summer fruit that helps prevent dehydration and heatstroke due to its high water content. However, she advised consumers to take certain precautions while consuming it.

According to Ayesha Nasir, injecting chemicals into watermelons is not as simple as commonly portrayed online because the fruit’s outer rind is naturally thick and hard. She noted that if a watermelon had actually been injected, a clear puncture mark would likely be visible on its surface.

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She further explained that watermelon naturally contains “lycopene”, a red pigment that may leave a faint pink or reddish stain on tissue paper. Therefore, not every red mark should be linked to chemicals or artificial colouring.

The nutritionist also warned against purchasing pre-cut watermelon from markets, saying it can pose health risks. She explained that germs present on the outer rind may contaminate the fruit if unhygienic knives or contaminated water are used during cutting.

She advised consumers to buy whole watermelons, wash them thoroughly at home and cut them using clean utensils.

Ayesha Nasir also cautioned that while some people prepare watermelon juice or milkshakes by mixing the fruit with water or milk, such drinks may not suit everyone’s digestive system.

She said children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people suffering from IBS or diabetes should consume such beverages carefully, as they may lead to stomach-related issues, diarrhoea or digestive discomfort.

The nutritionist added that although watermelon milkshakes are popular in some countries, they may not be suitable for every individual, making moderation and caution important.