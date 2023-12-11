“A lesson should be taught to all students ‘How to Make a Film Like Animal?'”

A veteran Indian director believes that Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release, ‘Animal’ is a masterclass in filmmaking and should be taught as a subject in film schools.

After his initial detailed review of Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’, National Film Award-winning director Ram Gopal Varma continues to shower his praises on the film and its makers and was of the belief that the title should be taught in school to aspiring filmmakers.

In one of his X posts series, Varma penned down the five takeaways for the people in business to learn from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

He listed, “Indian Films can no longer be the same since Dec 10th 2023, the way what one used to think earlier [and] nobody knows a Jack shit about what the audience will like in a film.”

“Good, bad, morality, fidelity and other such family and social values have to be re-learnt in a film school called ANIMAL,” Varma added and advised, “All film schools syllabuses need to be immediately scrapped and a single lesson should be taught to all the future students on ‘ How to Make a Film Like Animal’?”

Good , bad , morality ,fidelity and… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 10, 2023

“All filmmakers should not listen to anybody and make whatever they feel like even if others are saying it’s crap, and bring out the ANIMALs in all of them,” he noted.

Concluding the post, the filmmaker urged his fellows to realise that the audience has grown up and ‘will no longer see their childish films’ hence, they need to up their game.

Apart from Ranbir in the lead role, the neo-noir action-thriller also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Despite a massive Box Office collection, ‘Animal’ drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of Vanga, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

“Even animals will refuse to watch this movie.”