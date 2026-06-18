How to obtain motorcycle riding permit for youth aged 16–18 years

LAHORE: In a major youth-focused initiative under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has introduced a Juvenile Permit facility, enabling youngsters aged 16 to 18 years to legally ride motorcycles without waiting until they turn 18.

According to traffic police officials, the initiative is designed to promote safe and lawful driving among young people while encouraging compliance with traffic regulations.

Eligibility

Under the scheme, adolescents between the ages of 16 and 18 can apply for a Juvenile Permit after meeting the prescribed requirements.

Fee

The permit fee has been set at Rs1,000 for 16-year-old applicants and Rs500 for applicants aged 17 to 18 years.

Speed Limit

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi said that Juvenile Permit holders will not be permitted to ride motorcycles at speeds exceeding 60 kilometres per hour.

Parental consent

He added that parental or guardian consent is mandatory to ensure the safety of young riders and compliance with legal requirements.

Documents

Applicants must bring their Smart Card, Form-B, and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when applying for the permit. Parents or guardians are also required to submit a copy of their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) along with a recent photograph.

The CTO said the initiative aims to foster responsible driving habits among young riders, improve adherence to traffic laws, and strengthen the culture of road safety across Punjab.

Cars, motorcycles’ online transfer made possible through EXCISE portal

Earlier, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department of Islamabad introduced an online vehicle ownership transfer facility, allowing citizens to transfer cars and motorcycles from home without visiting Excise offices.

The decision was discussed during a performance review meeting chaired by Director General Excise, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and attended by senior departmental officials.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the department’s performance over the past 15 days and conducted a comprehensive assessment of the existing vehicle ownership transfer mechanism.