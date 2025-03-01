How to pre-load GTA 5 upgrade on PC?

Rockstar Games has announced allowing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 PC players to pre-load the upcoming enhanced version before the release date.

In a blogpost on its website, the developer announced that the upcoming upgrade has been made available for pre-load from the Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam for PC.

As per Rockstar Games, the enhanced version will come with “highly requested features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions including new vehicles and performance upgrades, access to subscribe to GTA+.”

While the GTA 5 upgrade will arrive on March 4, PC players can pre-load it through Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher.

PC gamers, who own Grand Theft Auto 5, will see GTA V Enhanced available in their library to begin pre-loading.

Rockstar Games has renamed the existing version as GTAV Legacy and will continue to support it.

PC player can pre-load the upgrade using the steps given below:

Step 1 – Open Steam on PC and login with the account that owns Grand Theft Auto 5

Step 2 – Navigate to Library

Step 3 – Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Step 4 – Click on the button labelled PRELOAD

Step 5 – Select your preferred installation location for the Enhanced edition

Step 6 – Click on Install

Step 7 – Click on Accept to begin the download

Additionally, PC players will be able to preemptively migrate their Story Mode progress to the new version using the Pause Menu inside GTA 5 Legacy.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can still migrate Story Mode and Online progress to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.