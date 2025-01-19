Hiccup and Toothless’ first meeting shines in new ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ trailer

The much-loved world of How to Train Your Dragon is making an exciting comeback with a live-action remake, and a brand-new trailer has just been released.

This latest look at the film offers fresh glimpses into the adventure, featuring Hiccup’s first encounter with the rare Night Fury dragon, Toothless, and more intense scenes of Vikings training and fighting dragons.

The live-action movie, based on Cressida Cowell’s popular book series, will retell the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who dreams of changing the relationship between his people and dragons. Directed and written by Dean DeBlois, the filmmaker behind the original animated trilogy, the film stars Mason Thames as Hiccup.

The new trailer of How to Train Your Dragon showcases familiar moments alongside new visuals, including more action from the training arena where dragons and Vikings clash.

One of the most memorable scenes in the trailer is Hiccup releasing Toothless, followed by the dragon’s cautious reaction as he initially attacks before eventually forming a bond with the young hero.

Fans also get a touching glimpse of the iconic beach scene where Hiccup draws Toothless in the sand, mirroring a heartfelt moment from the animated classic.

While much of the marketing so far focuses on faithfully recreating beloved scenes from the original film, this strategy is tapping into the nostalgia of fans who grew up with the story.

However, with some debate among fans about how closely the remake should follow the original, future promotions may reveal more fresh content to appeal to both new and returning audiences.

The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake promises to bring the magic of dragons and Vikings to life in a new way while staying true to the heart of the original adventure.