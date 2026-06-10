How to update civil ID record online in Kuwait

Kuwait has rolled out a new digital service via the Sahel app that allows citizens and expatriates to add their blood group information to their civil ID records online.

The service enables users to update their civil ID information digitally in just a few steps, improving both the accessibility and accuracy of personal health data within government systems.

The initiative is a part of the broader digital transformation strategy of Kuwait, aimed at expanding e-government services and enhancing public access to essential services through secure mobile platforms, including the Sahel app.

Read Also: Kuwait launches address history certificate service via Sahel App

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has introduced a new digital service enabling citizens and residents to obtain Address History Certificates directly through the Sahel government application.