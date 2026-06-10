Kuwait launches address history certificate service via Sahel App

KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has introduced a new digital service enabling citizens and residents to obtain Address History Certificates directly through the Sahel government application.

The newly launched feature in Kuwait allows users to request and receive official records detailing their previous residential addresses without the need to visit PACI service centres in person.

According to PACI, the service is available within the certificates section of the Sahel app and forms part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital government services and improve accessibility for the public.

The initiative is expected to simplify administrative procedures, reduce processing times and minimise the need for in-person transactions, reflecting Kuwait’s broader commitment to advancing its e-government transformation agenda.

Officials said the service will provide users with convenient access to verified address history records while supporting the continued modernisation of public services across the country.

Separately, the Public Authority for Manpower in Kuwait assigned an inspection team to monitor compliance with the ban on working in open areas during midday hours, as part of efforts to protect laborers from extreme summer temperatures.

The Manpower authority of Kuwait has urged the public to report violations related to outdoor work during restricted hours by contacting the inspection team at 24936192, stressing that community cooperation plays an important role in ensuring effective enforcement.

In an awareness message to employers, the authority cautioned that breaches of the midday work ban carry penalties under Law No. 6 of 2010.

These penalties may include suspension of the employer’s file until the violation is rectified, in addition to other legal measures.