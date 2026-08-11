How to update marital status via NADRA PakID app

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has shared the procedure for updating marital status through its Pak Identity (PakID) mobile application.

In a post on X, NADRA advised citizens who have recently married to first obtain a computerised marriage certificate from the relevant Union Council, Cantonment Board or Municipal Committee.

After obtaining the certificate, citizens can visit their nearest NADRA centre along with the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and the Computerised Registration and Management System (CRMS) number, or update their marital status from home through the PakID mobile application.

NADRA said the online facility allows citizens to update their marital status without visiting a NADRA centre.

NADRA Warns Against Fake Tracking IDs

Earlier, NADRA warned citizens against fake tracking IDs and misleading information circulating on social media platforms, urging them to protect their personal information.

NADRA issues important update for social media users

According to a NADRA spokesperson, tracking IDs are not provided through comments on social media platforms as part of measures to safeguard citizens’ personal data.

Citizens have been advised not to share their tracking IDs in the comments sections of NADRA’s social media accounts under any circumstances.

NADRA also urged citizens to rely only on its official sources and verified platforms for information and assistance regarding identity-card and other related services.