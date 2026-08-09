The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned citizens against fake tracking IDs and misleading information circulating on social media platforms, urging users to protect their personal information.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, tracking IDs will not be provided through comments on social media platforms in order to safeguard citizens’ personal data.

Users have been advised not to share their tracking IDs in the comments sections of NADRA’s social media accounts under any circumstances.

Citizens have also been urged to rely only on NADRA’s official sources and verified platforms for information and assistance regarding related matters.

For information about tracking ID cases, National Database and Registration Authority has advised citizens to send an SMS to 8400, contact its helpline at 051-111-786-100, or call 1777 from a mobile phone. Citizens can also use the PakID mobile application for related services.

Read more: NADRA B-Form guide: Key requirements for parents before applying

NADRA further advised the public not to trust unverified links, accounts or messages circulating on social media, emphasizing the importance of protecting their identity and personal information.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authoritysaid that before applying for your child’s B-Form at a NADRA office or through the Pak ID mobile app, you must ensure that the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of both the mother and father are active and valid (not expired).

You must also ensure that the personal data of both spouses is properly registered in the NADRA database. This includes accurate records of personal information, parents’ names, spouse names, and ID card numbers.