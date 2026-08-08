ISLAMABAD: There are a few important things to keep in mind before applying for a B-Form from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to avoid unnecessary delays.

Active CNIC of Parents

Before applying for your child’s B-Form at a NADRA office or through the Pak ID mobile app, you must ensure that the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) of both the mother and father are active and valid (not expired).

Husband and Wife Record at NADRA

You must also ensure that the personal data of both spouses is properly registered in the NADRA database. This includes accurate records of personal information, parents’ names, spouse names, and ID card numbers.

Marital Status in NADRA

The marital status of both you and your spouse must be officially registered as “married” in the system.

Union Council (UC) Registration of the Child

The complete birth registration data of the child in the relevant Union Council (UC) must be completed beforehand.

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Physical Presence of Children at the NADRA Center

Children over three years of age must visit the NADRA center in person for photograph capture and thumb impression recording.